Govt taking tangible steps to strengthen economy: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the government was taking tangible and necessary steps to strengthen the economy and prioritizing reduction in unnecessary imports by enhancing exports.

He was talking to a delegation of Rothschild and Co, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory groups, that called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha and other relevant officials.

The prime minister said that the incumbent government also faced the issues of mismanagement of the previous government but despite those issues the government was committed to improving the country’s economy with strenuous efforts. The prime minister also mentioned that Pakistan faced natural calamity in the shape of recent floods spurred by the worst climate changes.

The delegation termed the economic situation in Pakistan as stable and said that its talented manpower was its real strength. The government was taking steps to take the economy on the right path, they observed. They also commended Pakistan Stock Exchange as among the best-performing stocks in the region. Pakistan had also created awareness, in an effective manner, about the impacts of the climate changes at the global level, they said.