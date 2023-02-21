DC to listen to citizens complaints directly

LAHORE: The deputy commissioner has removed all restrictions from the official social media accounts of DC Lahore.

The DC has ordered adopting an open policy on social media and now citizens can tag DC Lahore while tweeting over a public issue. It was also decided that citizens can be able to send direct messages to the DC on twitter.

DC Rafia Haider said that it was her first responsibility to listen to the complaints and suggestions of the citizens directly and promised that the open door policy will be implemented regularly at all levels.

She said whether it was the office or social media, the voice of the citizens should reach her directly and officers or officials who obstruct the access of the citizens have no place in her office. He said that every citizen should be heard honestly and every possible action will be taken on the public complaints.