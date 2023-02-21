Gunmen kill five policemen in southeast Nigeria

LAGOS: Less than a week before presidential elections in Nigeria, gunmen killed five police officers in two separate attacks in southeast Anambra state, police said on Monday.

More than 90 million people are registered to vote on Saturday to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari who is stepping down after two terms in office. The country is facing multiple security threats including a separatist agitation in the southeast but also jihadist insurgents in the northeast and kidnapping gangs in the northwest.

On Monday, suspected separatists “attacked Awada police station in Idemilli North... using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and automatic firearms,” said police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu.