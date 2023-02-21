Gunmen kill five policemen in southeast Nigeria

LAGOS: Less than a week before presidential elections in Nigeria, gunmen killed five police officers in two separate attacks in southeast Anambra state, police said on Monday.
More than 90 million people are registered to vote on Saturday to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari who is stepping down after two terms in office. The country is facing multiple security threats including a separatist agitation in the southeast but also jihadist insurgents in the northeast and kidnapping gangs in the northwest.
On Monday, suspected separatists “attacked Awada police station in Idemilli North... using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and automatic firearms,” said police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu.
PUEBLA, Mexico: At least 17 people died when a bus transporting migrants from South and Central America crashed in...
MADRID: Spanish police said on Monday they had seized 24 luxury cars at a southern port, including Porsches and...
MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday that its forces had taken control of a village near Bakhmut, the eastern Ukrainian city...
ANKARA, Turkiye: A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of...
VIENNA: Iran on Monday denied reports that it has enriched uranium up to 84 percent, just below the 90 percent needed...
PARIS: Major industrial and economic centres in China and the United States are among the most vulnerable regions in...
Comments