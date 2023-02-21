GTA team reaches Islamabad to develop centre of excellence

ISLAMABAD: The three-member delegation of Gyeonggido Taekwondo Association (GTA) from Korea reached Islamabad on Monday to finalise the modalities of establishing the Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan.

The GTA delegation during its five-day stay in Pakistan will visit different locations of twin cities to finalise the modalities of establishing centre of excellence as Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and Gyeonggido Taekwondo Association of Korea have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cooperate in the development of matters of mutual interest of this sport in both the countries.

“We are very happy to be here in Pakistan to find out some options to establish Centre of Excellence for Taekwondo and martial arts”, said GTA President Kim Kyuengduk adding that Gyeonggido Taekwondo Association decided to support Pakistan and their talented kids to enhance their skills in the field of taekwondo.

“I am very happy to receive warm welcome from Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsanur Rehman Mazari as he promised me if I came Pakistan he would welcome me at the Airport”, Kim said, adding that Mazari is a gentleman who also wants to promote sports in Pakistan.

The delegation led by GTA President Kim Kyuengduk, Executive Director, Kim Pyeong, Director Mun He Sung received warm welcome by the minister, Acting Director General Pakistan Sports Board Muhammad Ibrar, President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) Col (r) Waseem Janjua, Korean Poomsae head coach Choi Seong and other officials at the arrival in Islamabad.