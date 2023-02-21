De-circulate

For many years, successive governments have all admitted that high value paper currency, including US dollars, Rs5000 notes and the Prize Bonds issued by the SBP, help increase corruption and should be discontinued. In the past decade we have heard about the SBP’s plan to withdraw Prize Bonds and Rs5000 notes from circulation. But each year the State Bank of Pakistan gives an extension. This year has been no different. If the government and the SBP want to reduce corruption significantly and make life difficult for corrupt people they should immediately end the circulation of US dollars, Prize Bonds and Rs5000 bank notes. This will also help increase tax collection, improve the exchange rate, end black markets and increase bank savings.
Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar
Multan has become a maze of blocked roads and police checkpoints. The reason is none other than the Pakistan Super...
Inflation has been steadily increasing for the past few years. This means that the prices of goods and services are...
The government must consider launching a system for online doctor’s appointments and consultations. With the...
I would like to point out that our students are woefully underprepared for the realities of the job market. Many have...
While terror attacks and political assassinations grab the headlines, we have seemingly become immune to the far...
The IMF-dictated mini-budget presented by the government has condemned the people to financial misery. Our ruling...
Comments