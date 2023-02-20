Shakib leaves for US, replaced by Azmatullah

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib-Al-Hasan had to leave the squad to attend a family emergency in the United States and he has been replaced by Azmatullah Omarzai.
The Bangladesh all-rounder will return to the HBL Pakistan Super League for the playoffs if Zalmi are able to make it to the playoffs.
"I have to temporarily leave the HBL PSL 8 to attend an important personal matter. I know I have a strong fan-base here and I was looking forward to playing all the matches in front of all the fans,” Shakib said. "But no need to be disappointed as I will be back at some stage in the second half of the competition to play my part in Peshawar Zalmi’s campaign to reclaim the title,” Shakib said.
ISLAMABAD: The visiting delegation from Olympic Council of Asia Sunday urged the Pakistani athletes to get ready for...
LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods fired an eagle and three birdies in a four-under par 67 on Saturday to power up the...
SYDNEY: A Sam Kerr-led Australia beat powerhouse Spain 3-2 on Sunday in a big confidence boost ahead of the women’s...
COURCHEVEL, FRANCE: Manuel Feller raised hopes of bagging Austria’s first gold medal of the World Ski Championships...
DUBAI: Aryna Sabalenka says her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the Australian Open last month has further fuelled her...
MADRID: Fede Valverde and Marco Asensio scored as Real Madrid struggled to beat Osasuna 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday,...
Comments