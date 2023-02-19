Elahi meets Imran, backs court arrest drive

LAHORE: Former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has announced his support for Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s “Jail Bharo Movement” starting from Lahore on February 22 (Wednesday).

Pervaiz Elahi called on PTI chief Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, the ex-Punjab chief executive castigating the PDM-led government over the date of the election said that the incumbent rulers are afraid of Imran Khan’s popularity and not following the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders, adding that they are damaging the sanctity of the Constitution. He went on to say that the nation will back Imran’s court arrest drive.

On the other hand, the deposed premier said that the PMLN top brass continuously attacked the judiciary in speeches, adding that instead of following court orders, they only focused on the “political victimisation” of PTI stalwarts.