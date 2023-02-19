LWMC to provide services in Raiwind congregation

LAHORE : The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) would provide extraordinary cleanliness services for the congregation in Raiwind.
According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, the company had formulated a comprehensive plan prior to the event and was working according to it. According to the plan, the LWMC would provide special cleaning facilities from Saturday, Feb 18, to March 5.
Pre-Ijtema arrangements include lifting of waste heaps from the route, scraping of roads, water sprinkling on main routes and mechanical sweeping on roads whereas LWMC had deputed more than 100 workers in 3 shifts who would work day and night. The LWMC has also installed 10 additional waste bins and engaged machinery including one mechanical sweeper, two loader dumpers, two water boozers and four chain-arm-rolls.
LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that it was our prime responsibility to maintain cleanliness in the city, as the congregation at Raiwind was one of the biggest events of Lahore.
