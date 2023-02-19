Estate agent, robber killed in exchange of fire

An estate agent and an alleged robber were killed during a mugging attempt in District Central of the city on Saturday.

Three suspects riding on a motorcycle tried to rob a 30-year-old man identified as Sameer, son of Salim, in Buffer Zone Sector 15-A within the limits of the Taimuria police station.

However, Sameer, an estate agent by profession, took out his pistol to resist the robbers, upon which, they opened fire on him.

The estate agent sustained bullet injuries and returned fire, as a result of which one of the robbers was seriously injured.

When police arrived at the scene, Sameer had succumbed to his injuries. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

SHO Khalid Soomro explained that after the firing, the two unhurt robbers robber took their injured accomplice away and later asked a rickshaw driver to take him to a hospital. They told the driver that their accomplice had been injured in a road tragedy. The injured suspect had died when the rickshaw driver brought him to the hospital, the officer said.

The deceased robber was yet to be identified and no weapon was found on him, police said, adding that the other two robbers managed to escape the scene after stealing the mobile phone and wallet of the estate agent.

Police said Sameer ran his estate agency in the Ayesha Manzil area and was shot three times. The incident took place near his residence.

Roof collapse

Tragedy struck the Old Golimar neighborhood as a couple lost their lives when the roof of their house collapsed on them.

The Pak Colony police said the couple was identified as 45-year-old Ali Abdullah and 35-year-old Sultana, adding that the roof collapsed due to decay, exacerbated by last year’s monsoon rains. The couple’s neighbours rushed to their aid, but unfortunately it was too late.

The bodies were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medico-legal formalities.