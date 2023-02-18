Musk shuts two of three Twitter India offices

NEW DELHI: Twitter Inc. has shut two of its three India offices and told its staff to work from home, underscoring Elon Musk’s mission to slash costs and get the struggling social media service in the black.

Twitter, which fired more than 90% of its roughly 200-plus staff in India late last year, closed its offices in the political centre New Delhi and financial hub of Mumbai, people aware of the matter said.

The company continues to operate an office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru that mostly houses engineers, the people said, declining to be identified as the information is private. Musk has fired staff and shut offices around the world as part of an effort to get Twitter financially stable by late 2023.

Yet India is regarded as a key growth market for US tech giants from Meta Platforms Inc. to Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which are making long-term bets on the world’s fastest-growing internet arena. Musk’s latest moves suggests he’s attaching less importance to the market for now.