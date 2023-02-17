F-9 Park ‘rapists’ killed in police ‘encounter’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police have gunned down two men allegedly involved in the Fatima Jinnah (F-9) Park gang-rape incident, at a police picket near Sector D-12 after an exchange of gunfire. The incident occurred when the two criminals were intercepted by the police during checking on Thursday.

The entire Islamabad Police were put on alert to arrest the suspects involved in F-9 Park incident. The police were ordered to conduct thorough checking at the check-posts. The Islamabad Police chief had ordered not to spare even ambulances and fire-fighting units during the search operation.

Police sources said during the operation, two bike-riding suspects appeared at a police post at the main road in Sector D-12.

“When they were signalled to stop, they attempted to speed away. On being intercepted by the police, the bike-riders opened fire at the cops deployed at the post.

“Luckily, the policemen escaped narrowly,” the police said and added that the firing was retaliated. In the crossfire, the suspects sustained multiple bullet injuries. They were shifted to the PIMS hospital in critical condition, but they succumbed to their injuries during surgery.

The police later identified the accused as Iqbal Khan and Nawaz Khan, and claimed that they were involved in F-9 Park gang-rape case. Police said both were wanted to Taxila, Rawalpindi and Islamabad (Shalimar and Margallah) police stations in heinous crimes, including murder, robberies, mugging, rape and other offences.

On the other hand, some people had claimed on Wednesday both the suspects were arrested in the jurisdiction of Golra Police Station.

The police sources claimed that Margallah police had arrested the suspects from the jurisdiction of Golra police station and shifted them to Margallah police station for an investigation. The sources claimed that the suspects had confessed to the crime and had recorded their confessional statements under Section 161 CrPC.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir, when contacted on Wednesday, did not confirm the claim of suspects arrest.