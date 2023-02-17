Vlada sets up singles title clash with Yejun

ISLAMABAD: The 14-year old Russian girl Vlada Guryleva defeated Zeynep Erbakan of Turkey in three sets to make it to the final of girls’ singles in the Syed Dilawar Abbas ITF World Junior Tennis Championships here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

Guryleva won 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 to enter the final. She will now meet unseeded Korean girl Yejun Lee in the final. Yejun Lee beat Defne Erbkan of Turkey 6-1, 6-0 to earn a berth in the final.

In boys’ singles semi-finals, unseeded Yuan Lu of China qualified for the final by defeating Turkey’s Cem Atlamis, who left the match due to a health issue. In the second semi-final, 6th seed Kamonpanyakorn Thadpon from Thailand eliminated 3rd seed Bugra Ockoc of Turkey in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.

Both the finals will be played today (Friday). PSB Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmed Khan along with Acting DDG (Facilities) Mohammad Saeed witnessed some of the matches.

Results: Boys’ singles semi-finals: Yuan Lu (CHN) bt Cem Atlamis (TUR) 3-0 (r); Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong (THA) bt Bugra Ozkoc (TUR) 6-2, 6-0.

Girls’ singles semi-finals: Yejun Lee (KOR) bt Defne Erbkan (TUR) 6-1, 6-0: Vlada Guryleva (RUS) bt Zeynep Erbakan (TUR) 1-6, 6-2, 7-5.