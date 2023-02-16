NAB summons ex-CM Buzdar in corruption probe

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. -APP/File

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in an inquiry related to corruption, corrupt practices and assets beyond means.

According to the call-up notice, a copy of which is available with The News, the NAB Lahore has asked the former Punjab chief minister to appear before the combined investigation team on February 16 (today).

The Bureau has asked Buzdar to bring details of his properties inherited owned, purchased and sold.

The NAB also asked Usman Buzdar to bring details of his yearly income and expenditures on February 16. It is pertinent to mention that the NAB, a few months back, had denied before an accountability court having initiated any assets beyond means inquiry against Buzdar. The Bureau had initiated a liquor license probe against the former chief minister but it was closed as no evidence was found.