NAB summons ex-CM Buzdar in corruption probe

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in an inquiry related to corruption, corrupt practices and assets beyond means.
According to the call-up notice, a copy of which is available with The News, the NAB Lahore has asked the former Punjab chief minister to appear before the combined investigation team on February 16 (today).
The Bureau has asked Buzdar to bring details of his properties inherited owned, purchased and sold.
The NAB also asked Usman Buzdar to bring details of his yearly income and expenditures on February 16. It is pertinent to mention that the NAB, a few months back, had denied before an accountability court having initiated any assets beyond means inquiry against Buzdar. The Bureau had initiated a liquor license probe against the former chief minister but it was closed as no evidence was found.
ISLAMABAD: In a controversial move, caretakers in Punjab first removed all the three commissioners of Punjab...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has sent a reminder to the UAE asking for a response to the IGA draft for the import of POL...
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial observed on Wednesday that amendments to the National...
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has developed a novel way for disseminating awareness about polio and this time it...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to leave for Turkey today to visit the areas devastated by an...
LAHORE: Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Nawaz Wednesday started meeting...
Comments