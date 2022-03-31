Usman Buzdar's last day in office today

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. -APP/File

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will spend the last day in his office today, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

Sources said that CM's resignation, which he tendered before PM Imran Khan, has been received by the Punjab Governor and is expected to be accepted today.

Buzdar had stepped down on Monday in favour of Pervaiz Elahi as part of a deal with the PML-Q to secure the party's support for the prime minister against the no-trust motion.

The Punjab chief minister will attend the charter-signing ceremony of Viqar-un-Nisa University for women as his last official engagement, Rasheed said.

The Punjab government had in August 2021 approved the up-gradation of Rawalpindi's Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College to a university.



The CM has invited Rasheed to the event where he will hand over the notification of the university to him.

Speaking to Geo News, the interior minister said that he will attend the event in Lahore later today on a special invitation by Buzdar.

"Rawalpindi will be the only city where four women universities are established," he said.

After the event, the minister said, he will speak to the media.

He said that as per rules, the governor calls the chief minister to confirm the resignation and then it is approved within two to three days.