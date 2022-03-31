PMLN dissident MPAs promise support for Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Dissident PMLN members of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence and announced their support for him.
Among those who called on Elahi were PMLN MPAs Maulana Ghiasuddin, Faisal Niazi and Ashraf Ansari while MNA Hussain Elahi, Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, PTI leader Younus Ansari and PTI chief whip in the Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah also attended the meeting.
The MPAs told Elahi: “We have confidence in you and will go with you. Elahi has always pursued a policy of honour and dignity. In the past too, he served the people of Punjab as chief minister and PMLN’s 16 MPAs along with us will support Elahi.”
Maulana Ghiasuddin said: “We pray may Allah grant Elahi success. It is his and his family’s tradition that they serve Pakistan, especially Punjab. All members of our group will make Elahi succeed by joining hands.” Younus Ansari said: “Our entire group will support Elahi. If any sacrifice is needed, we will also offer it.”
ISLAMABAD: The federal capital was abuzz with rumours of back-door contacts for finding out a respectable exit for...
ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman has asked a question that why the...
SRINAGAR: Two militants were martyred in a shootout with government forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and...
ISLAMABAD: Spokesmen of the government including ministers said Wednesday that opposition would not be able to...
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan will host the Second Iteration of the Islamabad Security Dialogue on the 1st and 2nd of April,...
KARACHI: Frustrated over delay in getting justice in the case of the murder of her husband Nazim Jokhio, who was...
Comments