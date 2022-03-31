PMLN dissident MPAs promise support for Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Dissident PMLN members of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence and announced their support for him.

Among those who called on Elahi were PMLN MPAs Maulana Ghiasuddin, Faisal Niazi and Ashraf Ansari while MNA Hussain Elahi, Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, PTI leader Younus Ansari and PTI chief whip in the Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah also attended the meeting.

The MPAs told Elahi: “We have confidence in you and will go with you. Elahi has always pursued a policy of honour and dignity. In the past too, he served the people of Punjab as chief minister and PMLN’s 16 MPAs along with us will support Elahi.”



Maulana Ghiasuddin said: “We pray may Allah grant Elahi success. It is his and his family’s tradition that they serve Pakistan, especially Punjab. All members of our group will make Elahi succeed by joining hands.” Younus Ansari said: “Our entire group will support Elahi. If any sacrifice is needed, we will also offer it.”