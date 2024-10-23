Gwyneth Paltrow shares husband’s reaction on Timothée Chalamet PDA scene

'Marty Supreme' marks Paltrow's return to the big screen after a long break.

Gwyneth Paltrow was answering all the burning questions on social media in an ask-me-anything session.



A fan asked the Oscar winner about her husband Brad Falchuk’s reaction to the pictures of her and Timothée Chalamet filming an intimate scene.

The pictures were from the set of the 52-year-old actress’ new movie Marty Supreme, in which she co-stars with the Little Women actor.

Answering the question, Paltrow shared that the writer-director was "Unthreatened, not because T.Chal isn't AWESOME, but he knows he's got my whole [heart]."

Falchuk and the Shakespeare in Love actress got married in 2018.

Answering another question in the session, the businesswoman shared the advice she would give to her mid-20s self.

"At that point in my life I really measured a lot of my worth based on how other people held my worth," she explained. "I learned over time that there's this incredibly beautiful power that exists when you are in a deep relationship with yourself and you've accepted all of the parts of yourself and you're able to show love to all the parts of yourself."

Paltrow continued, "That took me a really long time to understand, that full integration of all the parts of myself would be the thing that would lead to me feeling like a whole and happy person. And that it was not based on what anybody else thought."

The upcoming movie marks Paltrow's return to the big screen after a long break.