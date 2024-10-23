Billie Eilish shares leg bruise after stair fall at N.Y.C. tour stop

Billie Eilish shares leg bruise snap after N.Y.C. tour stop

Billie Eilish seemed to have taken a serious fall.

On Friday, Oct. 18, during a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the popstar faced a minor accident while leaving the stage.

The 22-year-old Lunch singer, who was performing as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, was caught on camera tripping and falling on a set of steps.

Fans quickly shared the clip online, and Eilish later reposted the video on her Instagram Stories early Tuesday morning.

The post was captioned, “billie falling down the stairs at msg.” Along with the video, she also uploaded a photo showing a large purple bruise on her thigh.

"But literally," Eilish humorously added over the snap.

The small update on the singer’s fall came after one out of her three Madison Square Garden concerts was attended by Madonna alongside her twin 12-year-old daughters Stella and Estere.

“It’s nice to get out ……………. @billieeilish.,” Madonna took to her Instagram account to caption a carousel of photos from the evening.