Pervaiz Elahi assures media of resolving problems

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence. The PBA delegation included Mir Ibrahim, Mian Amir Mahmood, Shakeel Masood, Naz Aafreen Saigol and Muhammad Malick, while Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, MNA Hussain Elahi and Senator Kamil Ali Agha were present on the occasion.

The delegation apprised Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of the problems facing the media industry, to which the PA speaker assured the team that ‘Insha-Allah your problems would be resolved on a priority basis soon’.