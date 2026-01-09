Birmingham turns Pink: Watch mysterious pink sky during snowstorm

Birmingham turns Pink: Watch beautiful glimpses of mysterious pink sky during snowstorm

Skies above the West Midlands were illuminated pink in stunning scenes as Britain was battered by Storm Goretti.

Residents living in Birmingham were treated to a dazzling shade of pink, with the vista visible from across the wider county.

There was some speculation the pink hues were a form of 'aurora borealis' or 'northern lights' caused by the storm.

Meteorologists said cloud cover and falling snow meant the sky could be more reflective, meaning the light from the LEDs reflected upwards.

Grahame Madge, Met Office spokesman, said, "The blue wavelengths of light are more easily scattered by snow or water droplets, allowing the longer wavelengths—such as red and orange–to get through.

"This can have the effect of turning colours more pink or orange."

However, the actual reason was much more grounded and surprizing- actually coming from Birmingham City's St. Andrew's football ground in Bordesley.

The stadium uses LED lamps to help the grass on the pitch recover faster, particularly when wet weather makes it more vulnerable to damage.

Hednesford Town Football Club said they had a similar phenomenon earlier this week.

A spokesman said they were "helping the grass grow and recover, keeping us ready to chase three points, not the aurora".

Images have been shared showing the phenomenon from Birmingham city centre, to Hednesford in Staffordshire.

Dozens of schools across the Midlands and Wales announced they would be closed on Friday where the amber weather warning was issued.

More than 250 schools were expected to remain closed in Scotland, including more than 150 in Aberdeenshire, dozens in the Highlands and Aberdeen, plus a number in Moray.



