Grok restricts AI tools to paid users after deepfakes of women and children sparks outrage

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok has officially turned off image generation and editing for non-paying users following a major backlash over its use in generating sexualized deepfakes of women and children.

The recent move comes as Musk has been threatened with fines, and several countries have pushed back publicly against the tool over its creation of the sexually explicit imagery.

Users have been using Grok to generate pictures of women and children and putting them in sexualized positions.

While replying to users on Musk’s social platform X, Grok posted: “Image generation and editing are currently limited to paying subscribers. You can subscribe to unlock these features.”

The recent changes imply that many of the tool’s users can no longer generate or edit images using the AI.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “This is disgraceful. It’s disgusting and it’s not to be tolerated.”

“X needs to get their act together and get this material down-and we will take action on this because it’s simply not tolerable.”

Musk said this week: “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.”

Musk's official safety account subsequently said it addresses unlawful content on X by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.