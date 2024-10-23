Ariana Grande makes Nara Smith ‘giggle’ with getting-ready TikTok

Ariana Grande imitates viral influencer Nara Smith

Ariana Grande seems to have impressed Nara Smith with her voice over skills.

The Yes, And? hitmaker took to TikTok to share a get-ready-with-me video preparing for her night at the Academy Museum Gala on Oct. 19, with a nod to Smith with her voiceover.

In the voiceover, the songstress quipped in a Oct. 22 clip, that she felt like the viral 23-year-old TikToker, who’s mostly known for her mild-mannered speech in her videos.

“This is so intense. All I can think of is Nara Smith,” she joked, before going on to talk like the model’s well-known “made from scratch” dialogues.

“And when I got home from the Academy Gala, I made my kids some Capri Sun from scratch and I zested some lemons,” she added.

After the TikTok went viral, Smith seemed to feel honoured by the actress’s gesture, and took to her Instagram to share her subtle, assertive reaction.

In a Q/A, when a fan dropped a message saying, “ariana grande did an impression of you,” the influencer replied, “I saw and giggled.”

The Grammy winner also talked about getting ready with makeup artist Michael Anthony and hairstylist Alyx Liu for the star-studded night.