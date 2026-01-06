Here's why Jennifer Aniston finds her relationship with Jim Curtis 'different'

An insider has offered an insight into Jennifer Aniston’s relationship with boyfriend Jim Curtis.

For those unaware, the 56-year-old American actress and the 50-year-old hypnotherapist, writer, and life coach were rumoured to be in a relationship last year, which was confirmed with their red carpet debut at Elle's 2025 Women in Hollywood celebration on November 17, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Now, a source told PEOPLE magazine what Aniston thinks of her relationship with Curtis after her two failed marriages.

The insider revealed, "She had a great end to the year and feels really good about where things are with Jim.”

“She's excited about this new year and what's ahead, especially with Jim by her side now,” the source shared.

Notably, the FRIENDS alum was enjoying single life after her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2017. She married him in 2015 following her separation from ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2005, with whom she tied the knot in 2000.

They said, “Jen's always been fine on her own and comfortable being single, but her relationship with Jim is just different.”

“She's very happy and comfortable. He's just so sweet and supportive of her. He makes her everyday life better,” claimed the insider.

It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis were recently seen together at Godmother’s bookstore in Summerland, California, where he hosted his "A Deep Reset for the New Year" event on January 3, 2026.