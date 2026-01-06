Photo: Joe Keery hails 'Stranger Things' co-star Winona Ryder

Joe Keery has weighed in on his relationship with Winona Ryder.

In his latest confessional with ELLE Magazine, Joe Keery spilled the beans on Winona Ryder's unwavering support for his music career.

He began by saying that Ryder has been massively supportive of his music career and sends him the "deepest cuts".

It is pertinent to mention here that Joe Keery plays Steve Harrington in the hit Netflix sci-fi series. He also released music under the pseudonym Djo.

Moreover, Keery was touched by her enthusiasm, saying she's "eager to share" her knowledge and has even attended multiple shows to support him

"She really knows her stuff - loves music and film, maybe more than anyone else in my life."

"I’ll get a random text, like, 'Here’s an isolated Marvin Gaye vocal track from the stems that they never used from this song' - The deepest cuts," he added.

He concluded, "She’s like an encyclopedia, and she’s eager to share. She’s been to a million shows. It’s cool to have someone who’s just really excited by all of this."