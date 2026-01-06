Marvel officially releases 'Avengers: Doomsday's X-Men-heavy teaser

Marvel drops new 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer featuring 'X-Men'

After Steve Rogers/Captain America and Thor, the X-Men made an appearance in the latest teaser for the Avengers: Doomsday show.



The clip gives a look into Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto reuniting against a backdrop of destruction, with James Marsden, who portrays Cyclops, seen shooting a laser beam.

Moreover, Simu Liu, who is also set to reprise his Shang-Chi character in Avengers: Doomsday, says he formed a close relationship with Channing Tatum, who will play Gambit.

“I came away from Doomsday with a lot of really fantastic friendships,” he told People. “He’s one of my favorite human beings, and I had such a phenomenal time with him on set and off set.”

“But each and every one of them — just iconic. I was lucky enough to be a part of [Doomsday],” the actor added, noting “I experienced kind of many waves of excitement."

"I think first getting that call and then learning who else was gonna be there, some of whom I had had the pleasure of meeting and some I had not,” he shared at the panel. “But each and every one of them — just iconic," Simu concluded.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday debuts in theatres on Dec 18, 2026.