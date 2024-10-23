Pamela Anderson’s ‘not sure’ if she’s single or dating

Pamela Anderson on relationship status, 'I don't know'

Pamela Anderson’s not sure if she is just single or something else.

In a conversation with Drew Barrymore on her popular talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, the 57-year-old Baywatch alum seemed to beat around the bush when asked about her relationship status.

“Yeah well variations of single, I guess,” the famous Playboy model, who parted ways with bodyguard husband Dan Hayhurst in early 2022, seemed to mumble.

“I don't know. No, I’m not even thinking about that right now,” added the mother of two, expressing confusion with her body language.

Anderson admitted being happy with the fact that she made a career comeback, including a cook book titled I Love You.

“I'm just thinking about this whole love affair I'm having right now with just life and myself and getting to know myself, then I'd be a better partner anyway,” she said.

The beauty diva also reflected on the thoughts that are triggered as a result of being single for a long period of time.

“Sometimes when I say I'm single for seven years, I immediately go to like, well, do people think there's something wrong with me or I'm not dateable or, you know, what's, why is that?” she wondered.

“And I do notice that a lot of people do act weird when I say I've been single for seven years, like as if it's a little taboo and I feel exactly the way you do,” Anderson further shared.

However, Barrymore, in a response to Anderson’s thoughts, said that she found being single, “really empowering”.