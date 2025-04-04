Halle Berry shares final verdict on Storm reprisal in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Halle Berry has finally addressed the burning question of whether she’ll reprise her role as Storm in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

While several of her X-Men co-stars were included in the cast announcement for the Marvel film, Catwoman star’s name was notably absent, but fans held onto hopes, especially after the studio hinted that more casting details would be revealed in the future.

However, before further lineup announcements could be made, the only Black Best Actress Oscar winner herself put the rumours to rest, dashing the hopes.

Speaking with Black Girl Nerds, Berry, 58, directly shut down any chance of her return, saying, "Keep waiting. It’s not going to be there."

Noting if her name would be on the chair, she reiterated, "It’s not going to be there."

Berry first brought Storm to life in the 2000 live-action adaptation of X-Men. She reprised the role in X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), and most recently in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014).

Avengers: Doomsday, slated for release on May 1, 2026, will see several other familiar X-Men faces return, including Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier / Professor X) and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique).