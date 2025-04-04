King Charles celebrates as Prince Harry plans UK return for key mission

King Charles is in a celebratory mood amid reports of Prince Harry's possible trip to the UK for a key mission following his exit from the royal family.

According to the royal family, the monarch hosted a special community music reception at Windsor Castle to celebrate "music in local communities."

King Charles was accompanied by key royal figures, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at a lively event which was held to "recognise the importance of community music."

Buckingham Palace released delightful photos from the event alongside the exciting details of the monarch's fun-filled royal engagement.

The statement reads, "His Majesty met with community music groups who performed throughout the evening, including the London Gay Men’s Chorus, Songs for Ukraine Chorus, and the Sing for Freedom Choir."

"The evening also featured performances by the Royal College of Music Jazz Band, YolanDa, and the London Vegetable Orchestra - whom The King met and joined for a rendition of 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.'"

It is pertinent to mention that the Palace issued a thrilling update on King Charles as his son residing in the US plans to appear in a legal hearing of his security case against his home office UK.

Hello! Magazine previously reported that the Duke of Sussex's goal is simple. "He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work."