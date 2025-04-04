Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news amid back-to-back backlash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked a major win after suffering from back-to-back setbacks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making it to the negative headlines in recent times.

From Meghan accused of copying content to Harry's shocking sentebale resignation drama, the Montecito couple are reportedly struggling to make it to the good books of the public.

However, most recently, their old partner Spotify gave an "olive branch" to the Duke and Duchess by sharing the trailer of Meghan's new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

As per a description shared by Spotify, "Join Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to hear the unfiltered stories behind the successes of notable female founders."

The audio streaming giant added, "The show launches April 8th, wherever you get your podcasts. Hit subscribe now so you never miss an episode!"

Now, speaking of Spotify's surprising move, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said it would be received as good news by Harry and Meghan.

In conversation with GB, "Their deal with Spotify was worth £18m and they ended up being called 'f***ing grifters' by one of the executives."

He added, "The fact that Spotify are plugging it, very clearly is an olive branch and a success for the Sussexes. What happened was brutal, combined with the 'grifters' comment."