Lucas Bravo breaks silence on Shailene Woodley romance

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucas Bravo opens up about sparking romance rumours with Shailene Woodley

Lucas Bravo and Shailene Woodley sparked romance rumours when they were seen packing on PDA last month, and the actor is ready to speak about it.

The 37-year-old actor indirectly addressed the relationship, sharing how he feels about this part of his life, at the opening night of Broadway's Good Night, and Good Luck on Thursday, April 3rd.

“Yeah, I'm really happy,” said the Emily in Paris star when asked about his romance with the actress.

The rumours started when the Divergent star and Bravo were pictured in what seemed a romantic moment during their walk in Paris last month.

The couple walked hand in hand in the French capital on March 23rd, while Bravo sported a brown puffer jacket and Woodley, a long black trench coat.

Few days later the pair were spotted again on an outing together, sharing smiles and hugs as they walked with their arms around each other.

Bravo’s recent comment is the first time he has spoken about the relationship, whereas Woodley or her reps have not yet addressed the rumours.

The Fault in Our Stars actress was seemingly linked to a mystery man last year, when she was seen on a dinner date back in August, at the White Horse Tavern in New York City.