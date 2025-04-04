Prince Harry makes final decision about Meghan Markle marriage amid chaos

The future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage was laid bare amid the ongoing pressures.

The couple, who tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in 2018, often made it to the headlines because of alleged troubles in their relationship.

In recent times, Harry and Meghan also raised eyebrows with their decision of 'professional separation,' raising concerns among fans about their love life.

However, a former royal butler Paul Burrell told Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column that there are no "signs of divorce" as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need each other's support in their life-changing career decisions.

He said, "Despite pressures on their marriage and lifestyle, I personally think there are no signs of divorce because Harry would lose too much."

Paul added, "Meghan and Harry have a common goal to make themselves as rich as possible in as short a time as possible. I think that balance works together for the sake of their brand, their marriage."

Harry and Meghan are currently busy promoting their own ventures.

The former Suits actress has been making it to the headlines since the release of the Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. She recently launched her lifestyle brand As Ever and her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder is about to go on air.

On the other hand, Harry, who is busy with his philanthropic work, landed in big trouble after his sudden resignation from his co-founded charity Sentebale.