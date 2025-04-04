Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reputation is 'already fairly low': Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing intense scrutiny after a "catastrophic" charity scandal, with some labeling them a "toxic brand".

The controversy surrounds Sentebale, a charity Harry co-founded in 2006 to support people in southern Africa living with HIV and AIDS.

Dr Sophie Chandauka, Sentebale's chairwoman, has accused Harry of "harassment and bullying at scale" after he and other trustees quit the charity.

She claims during The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show, Harry tried to push her out for months, briefing against her to donors because she refused to defend Meghan publicly.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier weighed in, saying, "It has been a catastrophic few days for Harry and Meghan... I think their reputation is already fairly low, but to have a black woman who is head of your charity accuse you of the very things other people have accused you of for many years - it couldn't get much worse really."

Dampier also referenced bullying allegations against Meghan, which he claims the palace "hushed up" at the time.

News commentator Samara Gill agreed, stating, "They aren't becoming a toxic brand - they are!... Dr Sophie gives credibility, she's worked at Meta and been a high-powered solicitor for a long time."

The backlash against Dr Chandauka has been severe, with Sussex fans forcing her to shut down her Twitter account due to vile racist slurs and conspiracy theories. The Charity Commission has opened a regulatory compliance case over "concerns raised".