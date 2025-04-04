Teddi Mellencamp shares heartfelt update on her stage 4 cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp continues to fight through cancer and inspire her fans with her strength and resilience against the chronic disease.

Just a couple of days ago, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the devastating news that the doctors had discovered four more brain tumours.

The reality TV star further revealed that she was 'fighting' for her life and for her 'family's life and all the people' she loves.

Recently, the Bravolebrity took to her Instagram Stories, Thursday March 3, to share an image that shows the tough time the American singer is facing.

The picture was of the 43-year-old who had ice pack shaped as sliced cucumber on her eyes.

Mellencamp explained that she was not 'doing very well'.

The daughter of American pop star John Mellencamp confessed that she was experiencing 'brutal' headaches after immunotherapy and radiation.

'I need soft clothes and dark shades. The headaches after immunotherapy and radtion is pretty dang brutal. Oh and Starbucks sweet and savory,' said the Vanderpump Rules actor.

I Swear by All-4-One played in the background.