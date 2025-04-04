Chris Pratt claims he gets ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ chair: 'It was there'

Chris Pratt teased that his chair was part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement—but no one saw it.
Last week, Marvel livestreamed the actors confirmed for the next Avengers installment, showcasing chairs with their names.
However, the Guardians of the Galaxy star and his crew were noticeably missing from the lineup.
When Collider recently asked Pratt, 45, about his chair, the actor jokingly played it off with a bit of confusion, suggesting that it was indeed there, but the livestream simply didn’t capture it.
"I don’t know! I think it was, like far off," he said. "They must have cut away from it. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know. It was there. I’m sure it was there."
Pratt’s playful comment kept it unclear whether he will be part of the next wave of confirmed actors, leaving fans holding onto hope to see their favourite characters make it to the upcoming Marvel movie.
Following are the Marvel actors who were notably missing from the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement:
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Wong
Brie Larson
Charlie Cox
Chris Evans
Chris Pratt
Dominique Thorne
Don Cheadle
Elizabeth Olsen
Evangeline Lilly
Hailee Steinfeld
Hugh Jackman
Iman Vellani
Jeremy Renner
Mark Ruffalo
Oscar Isaac
Paul Bettany
Ryan Reynolds
Samuel L. Jackson
Tatiana Maslany
Tessa Thompson
Teyonah Parris
Tom Holland
Xochitl Gomez