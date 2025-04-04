Chris Pratt claims he gets ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ chair: 'It was there'

Chris Pratt teased that his chair was part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement—but no one saw it.

Last week, Marvel livestreamed the actors confirmed for the next Avengers installment, showcasing chairs with their names.

However, the Guardians of the Galaxy star and his crew were noticeably missing from the lineup.

When Collider recently asked Pratt, 45, about his chair, the actor jokingly played it off with a bit of confusion, suggesting that it was indeed there, but the livestream simply didn’t capture it.

"I don’t know! I think it was, like far off," he said. "They must have cut away from it. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know. It was there. I’m sure it was there."

Pratt’s playful comment kept it unclear whether he will be part of the next wave of confirmed actors, leaving fans holding onto hope to see their favourite characters make it to the upcoming Marvel movie.

Which Marvel actors are missing from the Avengers: Doomsday cast list?

Following are the Marvel actors who were notably missing from the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement:

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Wong

Brie Larson

Charlie Cox

Chris Evans

Chris Pratt

Dominique Thorne

Don Cheadle

Elizabeth Olsen

Evangeline Lilly

Hailee Steinfeld

Hugh Jackman

Iman Vellani

Jeremy Renner

Mark Ruffalo

Oscar Isaac

Paul Bettany

Ryan Reynolds

Samuel L. Jackson

Tatiana Maslany

Tessa Thompson

Teyonah Parris

Tom Holland

Xochitl Gomez