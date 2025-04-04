Meghan Markle's interview with Drew Barrymore: 'Was it too staged?'

Drew Barrymore's interview with Meghan Markle on The Drew Barrymore Show has sparked backlash, with sources claiming that every question was handed to Meghan's team ahead of time, making the conversation feel scripted and staged.

A TV insider revealed, "Every single question was handed to Meghan's team ahead of time," which may explain why the Duchess appeared so polished during the interview.

The conversation was filled with warm and fuzzy moments, with Barrymore gushing over Meghan's romance with Prince Harry, saying, "They're so hot for each other."

The Duchess giggled and responded, "What is she about to say?"

However, critics have slammed the interview as a "carefully curated dialogue" designed to paint Meghan in a positive light, rather than asking tough questions.

Fans have also expressed their disappointment, with one user commenting, "Oh Drew, she's not Meghan Sussex. That's not how it works."

Behind the scenes, the preparation for the interview was reportedly airtight, with the insider noting, "This wasn't a conversation, it was a performance." Barrymore's camp saw landing the interview as a coup, but some have criticised her for bending to Meghan's demands and sacrificing grit for access.

As one source noted, "Drew was clearly following instructions," which has led to questions about whether Meghan can handle real scrutiny.

The fallout from the interview has left fans split, with some adoring Meghan's charm and others slamming the setup as too staged.