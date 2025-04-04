David Beckham reacts as Prince William makes big announcement

Legendary footballer David Beckham has shared his excitement after future King Prince William announced that his Earthshot Prize will be hosted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil later this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared video, featuring William alongside Earthshot Prize Trustees Dame Christiana Figueres and Dame Jacinda Ardern.

Beckham appears to celebrate the announcement from his friend as he offered his support to William saying: "I am so, so excited," and referring to Brazil as "where nature and culture go hand-in-hand."

William is also excited for the prestigious global environmental prize, which will bring its annual celebration to South America for the first time. The event will gather innovators, investors, philanthropists, and environmental leaders from around the world.

Among others, Brazilian celebrities Cafu, Maju Coutinho, Marcos Palmeira and Mauro Silva also joined the announcement.

The Earthshot Prize will host a series of events to showcase the world's most promising environmental solutions. The event aims to catalyse support and investment to scale their impact.

The celebration will culminate in the annual awards ceremony, where five global solutions will each receive £1 million to support their continued growth.



