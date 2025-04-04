George Clooney looks unrecognizable in Broadway debut

George Clooney sports dark brown hair for Broadway's Good Night, and Good Luck

George Clooney, who has graced the silver screen with his presence for decades, has now turned to theatre.

The Gravity star made his Broadway debut with Good Night, and Good Luck.

Portraying the 40-year-old newsman Edward R. Murrow, the Ocean's Eleven actor departed from his signature salt-and-pepper hair look and dyed his hair dark brown.

Looking unrecognizable sporting new look, Amal Clooney's partner stunned everyone on stage at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The theatre was filled with notable celebrities including Gayle King, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Uma Thurman and many more.

Jennifer Lopez, who reportedly showed what Ben Affleck's missing, also appeared at the opening night of the play.

Clooney had previously talked about his makeover hinting that his family – wife and kids – won't appreciate it.

"My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair," said Clooney in an interview with New York Times in February.

The 63-year-old has joined the bandwagon of recent A-listers of Hollywood, such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Ben Affleck, to dye their hair and hide their grey hair amid apparent Hollywood's currently prevailing 'midlife crisis' trend.