Kim Kardashian reaches out to Bianca Censori after Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian has reportedly extended an olive branch to Bianca Censori, Kanye West's ex, following their recent split.

Insiders claim to Page Six that Kardashian reached out to offer support and a listening ear, but Censori chose to ignore the gesture.

A source explained, "Kim feels like she's the only other person on this planet who truly knows what Bianca has been through," referencing her own tumultuous relationship with West, with whom she shares four children.

The split between West and Censori appears to have been caused by West's polarizing behavior on social media.

In his new track, BIANCA, West reveals that his erratic online rants took a toll on Censori, triggering a panic attack. He raps, "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed."

Kardashian reportedly learned of the breakup at the same time as the public and acted swiftly to reach out, showcasing her empathy despite the complexities of her relationship with West.