Benny Blanco shows support for Selena Gomez as 'Emilia Perez' premieres in LA

The couple were also spotted hand-in-hand at the premiere afterparty

Benny Blanco was Selena Gomez’s biggest supporter during the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Emilia Pérez.

After the film’s premiere on October 21, the music producer, 36, took to his Instagram Stories to re-post a video of Gomez glowing on the red carpet.

He even shared a snap of the movie's billboard, calling it the "Best Picture of the Year."

Following the premiere, the couple — who went public with their relationship in December 2023 — turned heads as they were spotted hand-in-hand at the afterparty in Los Angeles.

Gomez, 32, was seen flashing a smile while posing between Blanco and co-star Édgar Ramírez at Mother Wolf. Dressed in a stunning off-shoulder black Elie Saab gown, the actress wrapped her arm around her boyfriend, who kept things classic in a black suit.

Blanco held onto Gomez’s hand in a sweet moment that fans couldn't get enough of.

Emilia Pérez, also starring Zoe Saldaña and Adriana Paz, will hit theatres on Nov. 1, with a Netflix release on Nov. 13.