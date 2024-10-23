King Charles declines to follow Prince Harry on social media after viral moment

King Charles not following Prince Harry on social media

King Charles has made it clear that he won't be joining Prince Harry in his favorite pastime of surfing.

During a recent tour of Australia, the monarch and Queen Camilla have been engaging with thousands of enthusiastic Aussies.

While at Manly Beach, a local named Joe Ackland inquired if the King planned to hit the waves.

Charles replied, "If I was a younger man," hinting at his reluctance to take on the surf.

This comes just a week after Prince Harry's surfing skills went viral, thanks to a stunning video showcasing him navigating a six-foot artificial wave at Kelly Slater's renowned Surf Ranch in California.

The footage, shared by professional surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer, left fans in awe of the Duke of Sussex's impressive moves on the board.

While Harry is clearly riding high on his surfing adventures, King Charles is happy to stay on dry land!

The Surf Ranch, located over 100 miles from the ocean in Lemoore, is making waves in the surfing world with its state-of-the-art, man-made wave that stretches up to 2,300 feet.

Renowned as the finest artificial wave globally, it is the only one accredited by the World Surf League for elite-level competitions.

The Duke has not only showcased his impressive surfing skills at this remarkable facility but has also forged friendships with some of surfing’s biggest names.

Professional surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer, famous for his big wave riding in Tahiti, shared a touching video of their time together at the Surf Ranch.

In his caption, he warmly referred to Harry, saying, "In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry. But at Surf Ranch, it’s my brother. It was an honor to have you surf with me and Kelly Slater."



