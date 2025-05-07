Brad Pitt’s 'F1' costar reveals his on-set behaviour: 'OH MY GOD!'

Brad Pitt left a lasting impression on his F1 co-star, both on set and beyond.

In a recent interview, Damson Idris laid it all bare about what it was like working alongside the Fight Club star in the upcoming Formula 1-inspired racing movie.

The 33-year-old actor plays Joshua "Noah" Pearce, a talented rookie driver who joins the fictional Apex Grand Prix team (APXGP). His character is mentored by Pitt's role, Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 champion returning to the sport to help the struggling team.

During the candid conversation with People, the British actor revealed that the mentor-mentee bond his character shares with Pitt, 61, in the film mirrors the one they formed in real life, saying it was "exactly the same."

"It was a seamless dynamic between us. As soon as they'd yell 'Cut,' we both sat at our seats and giggled," he recalls. "He'd be telling me stories of when he first met Prince and Sidney Poitier. And I'm like, 'Oh my God, this is just too iconic, you're a walking monument.'"

Idris continues to rave over the two-time Oscar winner, describing him as "the most humble" and a "brilliant actor" who wanted his costars to win, "And he did that for me the entire movie, made a point of having the two characters be equals, so I'm incredibly indebted to him, and I can't wait for people to see it."

Additionally, F1—filmed at several real-life F1 Grand Prix events in 2023 and 2024, with real-life racer Lewis Hamilton working as a producer on the movie—is slated to hit the theatres on June 27.