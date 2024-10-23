Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on feelings after kids leave for college

Gwyneth Paltrow on 'very different' feelings after kids leave home for college

Gwyneth Paltrow got candid on dealing with life after both her kids have left for college.

The Goop founder opened up on having mixed feelings after her 20-year-old daughter, Apple, and 18-year-old son, Moses, have left home for college.

“It’s very different,” the actress shared in a video posted on her Instagram Story. “I have waves of grief and sadness.”

However, Paltrow said that she has found a chance to find her older self.

“I am kind of getting back in touch with this part of myself that I haven’t felt like since I was in my 20s before I had kids,” she shared.

The Marvel star also said that a “little more space” has given her the opportunity to improve with her “imagination.”

“A little more inner space for what I might want to do that day, stuff like that,” she explained. “So, it’s evolving. It’s interesting.”

The actress talked about her kids leaving the house earlier this year too.

“Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient,” she said during a March 2024 interview with the Sunday Times.

“That’s exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house.”