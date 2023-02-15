PPP completes consultations on PDM proposal: Bilawal to decide whether or not to take part in NA by-polls

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.— PPP Instagram

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has completed consultations within the party on the proposal of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) not to take part in the by-elections on the National Assembly constituencies vacated after the acceptance of resignations of PTI and left the matter to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take the final decision whether to follow the PDM decision or go for the by-elections.

Sources said there was a division within the party over the question of PDM proposal; majority in the PPP wanted to follow the coalition partners’ decision as they thought that it would not be proper for the party candidates to go into elections for a short term as general elections are a few months away. Another group within the party who supported participating in the by-elections was of the opinion that the electoral field should not be left open for political opponents.

A senior leader of the PPP, who was privy to consultations within the party, told The News that consultations had been completed and all pros and cons had been discussed and the final decision was left to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

It may be mentioned here the PDM leadership in the virtual meeting with the top leadership of the PPP proposed not to take part in the by-elections of the National Assembly as the united stance of the ruling coalition.