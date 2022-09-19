Bilawal flies to Washington after missing New York flight

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. Courtesy PPP Instagram

WASHINTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto landed in Washington Sunday after missing his Dubai-New York flight and hit the road to reach the UN Headquarters for the 77th UN General Assembly Session.

According to a Daily Jang report, the sudden change in Bilawal Bhutto’s schedule caused confusion among Pakistani officials who had moved to New York from the US capital to receive Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the foreign minister.

There were no further details available regarding the change of plan and how did the foreign minister miss his flight.

After a five-hour land journey from Washington, Bilawal Bhutto will reach New York where he would address a conference of the world's young foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

PM’s schedule in US

PM Shahbaz Sharif will reach the US on Monday to participate in the high-level debate of the UNGA in New York from 19-23 September 2022.

He will address the UN General Assembly on 23 September.

On the sidelines of the UNGA Session, the prime minister will participate in the Global Food Security Summit jointly organised by the African Union, European Union and the United States, and a Closed-door Leaders Gathering on COP-27 bringing together select world leaders to discuss climate change.

The premier will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries, the President of the General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General as well as heads of International Organisations, IFIs and philanthropic organisations. Leaders will also have the opportunity to interact during the receptions hosted by the UN Secretary-General and the President of the United States.

Moreover, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also have an extensive program attending various high-level meetings and events, bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts, media and think-tank interactions, besides chairing G-77 and China Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers, OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers, and participation in the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.