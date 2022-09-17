PM to meet IMF, WB heads in US

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet head of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and President of World Bank (WB) in New York during his visit of United States.

Prime Minister will reach New York on September 19 and depart for home on September 24 after hectic five-day USA visit. Though schedule of his meetings in the USA is not known yet, PM Shehbaz, along with FM Bilawal Bhutto, may have a meeting with US President Joe Biden. Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto will attend the dinner-reception hosted by President Biden for the heads of state and government on the occasion of annual meeting of General Assembly of United Nations. President Pervaiz Musharraf during his tenure had a detailed but secret meeting with then US President George Bush in such a dinner-reception for the heads of state and government in New York.

Apart from addressing a meeting on food security, Premier Shehbaz Sharif will meet presidents of Turkiye and Iran and his counterparts of Spain and other countries.