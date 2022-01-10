Long march to send govt packing: Bilawal

LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday claimed a historic long march would culminate in ouster of the government.

Chairing an executive committee meeting of the southern Punjab chapter of the party at the Bilawal House here, he said the people would get relief only if the government was removed. He said blaming the tourists for their own deaths in Murree was atrocious on government’s part. He demanded a transparent inquiry into the tragedy and exemplary punishment to the culprits.

Talking to a party delegation from Pakpattan, Bilawal said the government would be on its way out even before the February 27 long march. He advised the delegation to prepare for the march.