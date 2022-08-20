FM Bilawal to commence official visit to four European countries from Aug 22-26

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: On the invitation of his counterparts, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be undertaking official visits to Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway from August 22 to 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

Since assuming office in April, this would be FM Bilawal's first visit to Europe.

During his visits to the four European countries, the foreign minister will be consolidating and expanding bilateral cooperation, as well as strengthen Pakistan's engagement with the region, the statement read.

FM Bilawal will also share Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues with his counterparts in Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo.

The statement by the Foreign Office further added that the minister will conduct meetings with other dignitaries and also interact with the media to further deepen and broaden Pakistan's relationship with the said nations.

Owing to the existing trade relations between Pakistan's export sector in Europe, FM Bilawal's visit will focus on boosting further economic engagement with these key export destinations and identifying more opportunities for the people of Pakistan.



Following the government's efforts to deal with the impact of climate change on a priority basis, the foreign minister will also be signing a ‘Green Framework Engagement’ agreement with Denmark with focus on Climate Change Cooperation, the statement by the foreign office read.

In light of Pakistan's long-standing, multi-dimensional relations with Germany, Denmark Sweden, and Norway, FM Bilawal's visits will impart further impetus to Pakistan’s multi-faceted engagement with these countries.

Significance of Pakistan's relations with the four European countries goes beyond investment ties, as these European nations are home to sizeable Pakistani communities and also among chosen destinations for many students who fly there to pursue higher education.