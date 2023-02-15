NA panel approves PSDP proposals of Cabinet, Establishment Div

ISLAMABAD: The Standing committee of the National Assembly on Cabinet Secretariat on Tuesday approved three ongoing PSDP projects of Establishment Division to the tune of Rs.335.899 million and four projects worth Rs.265.75 million. It also approved three PSDP proposals of Cabinet Division worth Rs.90039.954 million.

The Committee after scrutinizing and hearing to the justification of relevant departmental representatives, approved the PSDP demands for the financial year 2023-24. The Committee was apprised that the aforesaid projects related to upgradation of infrastructure, construction of facilities and solarsation at National Centre for Rural Development Islamabad and National Institutes of Management at Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Cabinet Secretariat was presided over Ms. Kishwer Zahra in Parliament House this morning. It postponed scrutiny of schemes unapproved at Ministry level till its next meeting.It also directed the relevant departments to present full justification of the proposed PSDP projects in its next meeting.

The Committee directed Cabinet Division being controlling Division of the PTDC and Management of the Tourism Corporation to bring a comprehensive presentation on the six new PSDP proposals of PTDC before the Committee in its next meeting. Later, the Committee scrutinized and approved three PSDP proposals of Cabinet Division worth Rs.90039.954 million.

The Committee was apprised that Rs 90bn have been demanded for SDGs Achievement Programme whereas Rs. 16.954 and Rs.23 million would go for strengthening of National Archives and a marketing campaign for Facilitation of Tourism in Pakistan, respectively.