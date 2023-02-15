LEAs review security for foreigners, PSL

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Police would be heavily equipped with latest technology to counter any untoward incident and to meet all possible challenges faced by the Islamabad Police.

The Islamabad Police would acquire their own jammers to install at the sensitive positions to counter potential threats of terrorism, the top cop said when contacted by this correspondent. The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Tuesday planned intricate security measures in the capital especially for upcoming cricket matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Women Premier League, sources engaged in improving security gadgets said.

A high level meeting held to review security challenges being faced in current situations. The security related issues were discussed in the second high-level joint security coordination meeting held at Safe City, Islamabad. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Commissioner Rawalpindi, DG Rangers, RPO Rawalpindi, officers of Pakistan Army and other officers were present.

The meeting reviewed all the security arrangements of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Pakistan Super League and Women Premier League. It was decided in the meeting that during the matches, information will be exchanged and complete coordination will be ensured among all law enforcement agencies, the route will be monitored through CCTV cameras and smart cars during PSL matches.

All cameras should be equipped with thermal imaging capability, all players and guests associated with matches will be provided security on modern technical basis, all law enforcement agencies will conduct joint security visits, traffic plan will be issued in advance to ensure traffic flow during the movement of players so that citizens do not face any kind of inconvenience.

During the meeting, it was decided that the security of citizens as well as foreigners would be ensured on priority basis, for which the security at the entry and exit points of the twin cities would be made more effective. All Law enforcement agencies will conduct joint operations and shared data.

Security coordination meetings should be held on a daily basis during the PSL events, besides all these security measures as well as the regular work of the police will not be affected.