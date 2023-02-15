If Bajwa is ‘super king’, Imran is ‘super corrupt’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said if General (retd) Bajwa was “super king”, Imran Khan was “super corrupt”, who filed fake cases against the then-opposition leaders by threatening and pressurising “selected judges”.

Addressing a press conference here, she said, “Not a single evidence has been presented against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in any court inside or outside the country to prove the allegations of corruption.

“The then opposition leadership appeared in every court and never made any excuse like Imran Khan, wearing a plaster on the leg,” she said. She said the PMLN leadership, including Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, emerged victorious and Imran Khan got “exposed every day”.

She said the political victimisation of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif by Imran Khan had damaged the country. “Imran destroyed the economy and foreign policy, deprived the youth of employment and pushed the country into a storm of inflation,” she added.

She asked the Supreme Court to summon Imran Khan in the fake narrative of cipher and foreign conspiracy against his government, as this was a national and public interest issue at present.

The minister said Shahzad Akbar, the head of the Asset Recovery Unit, and his team were hired for filing false cases against Shehbaz and Imran’s other political opponents. “Shahzad Akbar was installed illegally only to make fake cases against Shehbaz Sharif and other political opponents,” the minister said. She said the Lahore Development Authority Chief Engineer Israr Saeed was forced to become a witness against Shehbaz Sharif. The former rulers had no proof or evidence against their opponents. “They invited journalists from foreign countries, including Daily Mail staffer David Rose, and created false stories.”

The PTI government sent all the FIA records to the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom but nothing could be proved. They sent the record to NCA and it was proved that there was no money laundering done by Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif was summoned in the clean water case and arrested in the Ashiana case and money laundering case were also registered against him. She said LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed had submitted an affidavit in the court revealing the agenda of fake cases against Shehbaz Sharif by the PTI government.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that in the affidavit, he said he was made a witness against Shehbaz Sharif through pressure and threats. Marriyum recalled that Tayyaba Gul, who filed a complaint against the then Chairman NAB, was abducted and illegally kept in the PM House and the (then) NAB chairman was continuously blackmailed through Tayyaba Gul video.

In the Ashiana case, Israr Saeed was made a witness of the prosecution due to bullying and threats, she maintained. When Israr Saeed, the sole witness against Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana case, refused to appear as a witness in the Supreme Court, he was arrested in a bogus case and a reference of that case was never filed. “Imran Khan should be arrested in the Billion Tree Tsunami case, Toshakhana case,” she said, adding that Imran had been seeking an exemption from personal appearance in the name of the plaster he was wearing on his leg.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said it was strange that Imran who was ready to extend indefinite extension to General (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was now issuing statements against him.

She said it was Imran Khan who used to say that there was no military leader like General (Retd) Bajwa in the history of Pakistan, as he was helping him in the economy, and foreign policy matters. “Today, Imran Khan is claiming that General Bajwa was responsible for the ouster of his government,” she added. “Imran Khan has now admitted that there was no US conspiracy; now he claims General Bajwa had plotted against him,” the minister said.