Haya Day observed

LAHORE: Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) observed February 14 as Haya Day in different educational institutions of the provincial metropolis, including the Punjab University (PU) here Tuesday.

In this regard, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) student wing organised Haya walks and camps in which hundreds of students participated. A big rally was held at PU New Campus which was attended by a large number of male and female students. Carrying banners and placards the students highlighted the Haya Day theme to promote modesty in the society.