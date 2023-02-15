Haya Day observed

LAHORE: Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) observed February 14 as Haya Day in different educational institutions of the provincial metropolis, including the Punjab University (PU) here Tuesday.
In this regard, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) student wing organised Haya walks and camps in which hundreds of students participated. A big rally was held at PU New Campus which was attended by a large number of male and female students. Carrying banners and placards the students highlighted the Haya Day theme to promote modesty in the society.
LAHORE: Qurat ul-Ain Memon, a BPS-19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service , has taken charge as Deputy...
LAHORE: A 27-year-old fisherman who was freed from Karachi Malir Jail after completion of his jail term was handed...
LAHORE:Shahid Nadeem’s book of Urdu plays “Hamm Dekhain Gae” was launched in Alhamra Hall 3 on the last day of...
LAHORE: Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design , Lahore has set up a special fund to help the earthquake victims of...
LAHORE: Partly cloudy and dry weather was recorded in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that it...
Comments